UBS Is Sole Successor To Credit Suisse’s CDS, Swaps Panel Rules

Since the takeover was announced in March, investors started betting that the price of Credit Suisse and UBS contracts would eventually converge, pocketing the difference. Credit Suisse’s five-year senior contracts were indicated at 88 basis points as of 9:13 a.m. in London, down from over 900 basis points in mid-March according to ICE Services data. UBS’ equivalent swaps were indicated at 92.5 basis points.