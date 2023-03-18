Credit Suisse Crisis Nears Finale As UBS Discussions Heat Up

The complex discussions over what would be the first combination of two global systemically important banks since the financial crisis have seen Swiss and US authorities weigh in, some of the people said. Still, talks are accelerating and all sides are pushing for a quick solution after a week that saw clients pull money and counterparties step back from some dealings with Credit Suisse. The goal is for an announcement of a deal between the two banks by Sunday evening at the latest with Saturday still possible, the people said.