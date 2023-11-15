UBS Is Calling Time On Indian Stocks' Outperformance Over China

Tirumalai’s stance is a contrarian call, running counter to Wall Street’s deep-rooted pessimism on China and rosy outlooks on India. Just this week, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. downgraded its recommendation on Hong Kong-traded China shares, while touting the South Asian market as having one of the “best structural growth prospects in the region.” Morgan Stanley had a similar take, highlighting hurdles for a sustainable recovery in the Chinese market.