UBS Is Buying Credit Suisse’s Emissions Burden, Too

That approach has meant fewer financed emissions for UBS relative to larger investment banks. It also probably means UBS now has less clout in pressing borrowers on their emissions-reduction plans. “You can probably do more to influence climate action and the energy transition by hanging on to the capital markets and lending businesses,” said Harald Walkate, former head of environmental, social and governance investing at Natixis Investment Managers who’s now a senior fellow at the University of Zurich’s Center for Sustainable Finance.