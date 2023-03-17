UBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced Combination, Sources Say

Credit Suisse arrested a collapse in investor confidence on Thursday after winning a 50 billion franc ($54 billion) credit line from the Swiss National Bank. That came after the Swiss lender had appealed to authorities for a public show of support following an unprecedented slump in the shares. With investors jittery after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, comments by Credit Suisse’s largest shareholder that it wasn’t willing to invest more in the bank were enough to provoke a deep selloff on Wednesday.