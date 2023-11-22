Uber To Launch Bus Service For Office-Goers In Kolkata

Speaking to PTI, Shiva Shailendran, the director of operations at Uber India & South Asia, said, "Uber plans to launch its Shuttle service in Kolkata this month with an initial fleet of 10 buses and increase the size and frequency and keep adding more routes over time."

"We have started the Shuttle service in a few cities including Delhi and Mumbai... Passengers can pre-book seats in these buses for specified routes," he added.