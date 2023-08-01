Uber Reports First-Ever Profit But Growth Slows

Uber has focused on adding new features and products to the app, including a teen rides program, the ability to book group and guest rides, video gift messaging and a boat service. The company has also expanded advertising on the app and said it has been disciplined in cost management “across the board.” The company has avoided the widespread layoffs that have afflicted many other tech companies in recent months, though it has made limited cuts in its freight unit and in human resources. Uber was forced to undertake a major downsizing in 2020, when it dismissed about a quarter of its workforce at the height of the pandemic.