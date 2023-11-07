Uber Delivers Mixed Report As Profit Grows, Revenue Slows

Uber’s profitability has been a focus since it posted its first operating income on a generally accepted accounting principles basis in the second quarter, a milestone it was able to achieve for a second time in this report. Investors also have been paying attention to the San Francisco-based company’s ability to manage costs and return capital to shareholders as the once free-wheeling startup matures. Free cash flow, which has been a priority for Uber’s management, was $905 million in the third quarter, ahead of the average estimate of $652 million.