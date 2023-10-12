Grab’s 70% Tumble Shows the Limits of Singapore’s Tech Dream

Grab is trying to bounce back. The company scaled down its super-app strategy, though it still offers payments and other digital banking services, along with rides and deliveries. SoftBank remains Grab’s largest shareholder, with a 19% stake, and its founder, who is widely called Masa, expresses confidence in Tan. “Masa respects Anthony’s leadership and believes in the bright future of Grab,” SoftBank said in a statement. Uber still holds a 14% stake. Tan didn’t sell any shares through Grab’s going-public deal and had agreed to a lock-up provision through May, according to the company, which says his stake is bigger now than it was at the time of the original transaction.