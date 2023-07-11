Uber CFO to Step Down in Most Senior Executive Exit Since IPO

Chai’s pending departure caps a nearly five-year tenure for the financial-industry veteran that has included important milestones. After being tapped in 2018 by Khosrowshahi to guide Uber through its initial public offering and fix its balance sheet, the 58-year-old was tasked with bringing Wall Street discipline to a freewheeling tech company that was blowing through startup capital to fund explosive growth. Uber had been operating without a CFO for more than three years until Chai came on board.