UAW Expected To Announce More Auto-Plant Strikes On Friday

While the parties continued bargaining on a new contract this week, negotiators on both sides say there’s a long way to go. GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra told salaried staff on Sept. 20 that the UAW’s latest counteroffer was still too expensive. The companies are offering around 20% pay raises over four years, while the UAW is demanding a 36% boost. At Stellantis, some of the union’s most important demands have yet to be addressed, according to Mike Hayes, a member of the UAW’s bargaining committee.