UAE, Turkey Discuss Rail Link In Race For Europe-Asia Trade Routes

TRIESTE, ITALY - APRIL 2: A general view of the Pier VII is seen at Trieste's new Port on April 2, 2019 in Trieste, Italy. The historic city of Trieste is preparing to open its new port to China, with Italy becoming the first Group-of-Seven nation to sign on to China’s “One Belt, One Road” infrastructure project. The deal primes Trieste to receive investment from China as it eyes a faster trade route into the heart of Europe. Among the qualities that make Trieste a desirable port of call: 70km of internal railways that are integrated with national and international networks; an elevated roadway that directly connects to the external road system; and deep sea beds up to 18 meters. China sees Trieste as a natural crossroads between the East and the West, a shipping route between Europe and East Asia that is four days shorter than routes to the ports in Northern Europe. For a line of 6,000 TEU container vessels, this translates into an economic saving on freight and fuel costs of over $25 million a year, according to Trieste’s port authority. (Photo by Marco Di Lauro/Getty Images)