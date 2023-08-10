Two-Wheeler Sales Slide 7% In July After Growing For Three Straight Months

Domestic two-wheeler dispatches to dealerships fell in July after rising for the previous three months, as sales of both motorcycles and scooters witnessed degrowth.

The domestic sales fell 7% year-on-year to 12.8 lakh units in July, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. Within the segment, motorcycle sales fell 6% to 8.2 lakh units, while scooter sales declined 10.5% to 4.3 lakh units.

After strong growth in both April and May, slower demand caught up with sales last month when the two-wheeler dispatches grew just 1.7% to 13.3 lakh units in June.

“Though the passenger vehicle and three-wheeler segments are performing well, there has been a degrowth of two-wheelers in July 2023, compared to July 2022," Vinod Aggarwal, president of SIAM, said in a statement.

SIAM expects positive economic environment, good monsoons, and the upcoming festive season to support continued growth in the auto industry.