Two Kerala Government Entities Eye Up To Rs 2,500 Crore Bond Issuances

KFC is planning to raise Rs 1,000 crore from a seven- to 10-year bond issue, according to the first and second person quoted above. The issue is expected to be in two tranches — normal bonds and green bonds, the first and second person of the three people quoted above said.

However, they are still not certain if a green bonds issue would be considered, the second person said.

Since the term-sheet has been finalised, the rating is expected this week, both the people said.

For this, Acuité Ratings and Research and Infomerics Ratings have been given the charge for the final credit ratings process, they said.

Before this, KFC hit the debt market to raise Rs 250 crore through non-SLR bonds. These were worth Rs 100 crore, with a greenshoe option of Rs 150 crore on a private placement basis.