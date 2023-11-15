Two Kerala Government Entities Eye Up To Rs 2,500 Crore Bond Issuances
Both the entities are mulling the issuances for financing long-term infrastructure projects.
Two state-government associated entities from Kerala are planning to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore from the debt market, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.
Kerala Financial Corporation and Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, both are considering floating their respective issues as early as first week of December, the above-mentioned people said on the condition of anonymity.
Kerala Financial Corporation
KFC is planning to raise Rs 1,000 crore from a seven- to 10-year bond issue, according to the first and second person quoted above. The issue is expected to be in two tranches — normal bonds and green bonds, the first and second person of the three people quoted above said.
However, they are still not certain if a green bonds issue would be considered, the second person said.
Since the term-sheet has been finalised, the rating is expected this week, both the people said.
For this, Acuité Ratings and Research and Infomerics Ratings have been given the charge for the final credit ratings process, they said.
Before this, KFC hit the debt market to raise Rs 250 crore through non-SLR bonds. These were worth Rs 100 crore, with a greenshoe option of Rs 150 crore on a private placement basis.
Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board
KIIFB is planning to raise Rs 1,500 crore from a 10-year bond issuance, according to the first and third person from the three people quoted above.
It is expected to hit the market by Dec. 1 as soon as the final credit rating is received, the first person said.
For this, India Ratings & Research has been deputed for the final credit rating process, both the people said.
Before this, in July, KIIFB raised Rs 300 crore via green bonds at 8.49%, with a quarterly coupon. In September, it even announced its plans to raise Rs 1,500 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures for financing core-sector projects.