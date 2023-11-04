Two Fuels That Power the Global Economy Flash Red in Europe

The numbers on naphtha are stark: consumption is set to fall more than a quarter this year versus 2021 to 844,000 barrels-a-day, the lowest it’s been in 48 years, according to Ciaran Healy, an oil market analyst at the International Energy Agency. While naphtha is also used in blending to make gasoline, the watchdog’s consumption measurement doesn’t include this uptake — instead, the vast majority is for use as a petrochemical feedstock.