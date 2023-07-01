Twitter Limits Post Views Per Day Amid Outage; Elon Musk States The Math

BQPrimeBusiness NewsTwitter Limits Post Views Per Day Amid Outage; Elon Musk States The Math
44% of users reported issues with app, 39% were facing difficulties with website &n17% had problems with the feed.

01 Jul 2023, 10:42 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Bloomberg)</p></div>
(Source: Bloomberg)

Several users across the globe have reported that they have been facing problems with the Elon Musk-owned microblogging website, Twitter.

About 44% of users reported issues with the app, 39% were facing difficulties with the website, and 17% were having problems with the Twitter feed, according to Downdetector. The reported outages began at around 5:30 p.m. and peaked at around 9:10 p.m., as per the website.

Downdetector is an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services.

The company has still not released a statement on the outages.

Meanwhile, users reported that they are receiving a blue pop-up on search saying that they have been "rate limited".

"Sorry, you are rate limited. Please wait a few moments then try again," read the text.

Elon Musk set "temporary limits" to the amount of posts an account can view in a day. This was done to address the levels of "data scarping and system manipulation," said Musk.

As per the new "limits,"

  • Verified accounts can read 6,000 posts per day.

  • Unverified accounts can read 600 posts per day.

  • New unverified accounts can read 300 posts per day.

