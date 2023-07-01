Twitter Limits Post Views Per Day Amid Outage; Elon Musk States The Math

Several users across the globe have reported that they have been facing problems with the Elon Musk-owned microblogging website, Twitter.

About 44% of users reported issues with the app, 39% were facing difficulties with the website, and 17% were having problems with the Twitter feed, according to Downdetector. The reported outages began at around 5:30 p.m. and peaked at around 9:10 p.m., as per the website.

Downdetector is an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services.

The company has still not released a statement on the outages.