Twitter Limits Post Views Per Day Amid Outage; Elon Musk States The Math
Several users across the globe have reported that they have been facing problems with the Elon Musk-owned microblogging website, Twitter.
About 44% of users reported issues with the app, 39% were facing difficulties with the website, and 17% were having problems with the Twitter feed, according to Downdetector. The reported outages began at around 5:30 p.m. and peaked at around 9:10 p.m., as per the website.
Downdetector is an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the status of various websites and services.
The company has still not released a statement on the outages.
Meanwhile, users reported that they are receiving a blue pop-up on search saying that they have been "rate limited".
"Sorry, you are rate limited. Please wait a few moments then try again," read the text.
Elon Musk set "temporary limits" to the amount of posts an account can view in a day. This was done to address the levels of "data scarping and system manipulation," said Musk.
As per the new "limits,"
Verified accounts can read 6,000 posts per day.
Unverified accounts can read 600 posts per day.
New unverified accounts can read 300 posts per day.
To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, weâve applied the following temporary limits:— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023
