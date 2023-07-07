Twitter Settles Retaliation Claim Over Return To Office Protest

Musk’s companies have repeatedly clashed with the NLRB. The US Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in March upheld an NLRB ruling that Tesla Inc. illegally fired an employee at the electric-car maker’s California auto factory because of his union activism, and that a tweet from Musk constituted an unlawful threat. An agency judge ruled in April that Tesla violated the law by telling workers in Florida not to discuss their pay. In New York, a regional NLRB office is investigating a union’s claim that Tesla was illegally retaliating when it terminated dozens of employees the day after the announcement of an organizing campaign at the company’s Buffalo plant. Tesla has denied wrongdoing in each case.