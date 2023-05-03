BQPrimeBusiness NewsTwitter Makes Second Interest Payment on Elon Musk’s Buyout Debt
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Twitter Makes Second Interest Payment on Elon Musk’s Buyout Debt

Twitter Inc. made its second interest payment on the $12.5 billion in debt that Elon Musk used to take the social media giant private last year.

03 May 2023, 11:39 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 02: The Manhattan Twitter headquarters stands in the Chelsea neighborhood on March 02, 2023 in New York City. Twitter Inc. is reportedly looking to sublease most of its New York office space as uncertainty about the company's future continues. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 02: The Manhattan Twitter headquarters stands in the Chelsea neighborhood on March 02, 2023 in New York City. Twitter Inc. is reportedly looking to sublease most of its New York office space as uncertainty about the company's future continues. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
ADVERTISEMENT

(Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. made its second interest payment on the $12.5 billion in debt that Elon Musk used to take the social media giant private last year.

The company, which is now part of Musk’s newly formed shell firm X Corp., paid a group of seven banks, led by Morgan Stanley, which became stuck with the debt after they were unable to sell it to outside investors, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named discussing a private transaction. 

A representative for Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Twitter, which no longer has a team handling media queries, didn’t specifically respond to an emailed request for comment.

The coupon was expected to cost Twitter roughly $300 million, according to Bloomberg calculations and market participants not involved in the Twitter deal. The interest payment, similar to the first one paid in late January, was due around the end of April, about six months after the transaction closed. 

Explainer: How Elon Musk’s Twitter Takeover Turned Into Chaos

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT