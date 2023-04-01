Twitter Users Balk At Paying $8 A Month For Musk’s Blue Check

Businesses likewise will have to choose whether to pay thousands of dollars for their accounts’ verification — under the new system, organizations will pay $1,000 per month for verification, with some exceptions, plus $50 for each employee that also gets a check — or face increased risk of imitation on the platform. The potential danger of declining to verify is that fake accounts with paid check marks could pose as any business, including financial firms or media organizations, and then perpetuate scams or spread misinformation. In November, when Musk opened up verification to paying users, Twitter accounts with check marks began impersonating companies such as Eli Lilly & Co., PepsiCo Inc., Nintendo Co. — and even Musk himself.Read more: Twitter Staff Grapple With Brand Impostors Like Nintendo, LillyBy charging for access to visibility and reach, the essential features of a social network, Twitter risks alienating users who have always had those features for free, some analysts and observers say, and the uptake isn’t likely to be enough to stanch the loss of revenue from advertising. So far, fewer than 300,000 people have signed up, according to the Information.“It’s unlikely that most people who have legacy blue check marks will care enough to start paying for them,” said Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg. “Revenues from Twitter Blue won’t make up for the ad revenue losses Twitter has incurred since Musk took over,” she said.