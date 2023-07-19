Twitter’s Surge In Harmful Content A Barrier To Advertiser Return
After this story’s publication, Yaccarino tweeted, calling the researchers’ findings “incorrect, misleading and outdated.”
(Bloomberg) --
Musk and Yaccarino have touted updates to the site’s policies, such as letting advertisers prevent their posts from showing up next to certain kinds of content. Still, advertising sales are down by half since Musk took control of the company in October, he said this week. That’s in part because businesses don’t believe there has been significant progress in resolving the problem.
After this story’s publication, Yaccarino tweeted, calling the researchers’ findings “incorrect, misleading and outdated.”
CCDH is US and UK-based nonprofit funded by philanthropy and donations, aiming to protect human rights online. ADL is a New York-based nonprofit, also funded by donations, which says it fights all forms of extremist hate.
To reassure the public and advertisers, Twitter
(Updates with response from Twitter CEO in sixth paragraph)
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.