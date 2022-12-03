Twitter Firings Shrank Its Compliance Teams. Now It Risks Investigations and Big Fines

The dearth of staff has also meant that the company doesn’t have enough personnel to oversee the maintenance of about 400 different information security standards, known as ISOs. Individual staff at the company were responsible for maintenance of the standards, which, among other things, ensure that the company is correctly encrypting user data to keep it secure. Compliance with the standards is independently assessed on a biannual basis to ensure the company is meeting the requirements of the FTC’s consent decree.