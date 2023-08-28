Twitchy Traders Have S&P 500 Comebacks Fizzling at Historic Pace

The other times when the S&P 500 went this long without two consecutive up days occurred during turbulent times. It happened during the pandemic’s first wave in March 2020 and before that in October 2018, when concern about slowing growth ratted investors. In 2015, the S&P 500’s first real down year since the great financial crisis, a streak of at least 25 days without back-to-back up days happened twice.