TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

TVS Supply Chain Solutions launched its initial public offering on Aug. 10. The transportation, logistics, and warehousing firm plans to raise up to Rs 600 crore from fresh issues, as against Rs 750 crore decided earlier. The reduction in the fresh issue size was due to the pre-IPO placement carried out by the company.

The IPO was subscribed 55% on day 1 and 1.03 times on day.

It also plans to offload 1.42 crore equity shares offered by selling shareholders via a Rs 280 crore offer-for-sale. On the upper band price, the total issue size will stand at Rs 880 crore. The price band is fixed in the range of Rs 187–197 per share.

The bidding process for the Chennai-headquartered company will begin on Aug. 10 and end on Aug. 14, while the anchor book will begin on Aug. 9.

In the OFS segment, Omega TC Holdings PTE plans to sell up to 1.07 crore shares, Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd. up to 9.84 lakh shares, Sargunaraj Ravichandran up to 5.80 lakh shares, Andrew Jones up to 4 lakh shares, Ramalingam Shankar up to 3.15 lakh shares, and Ethirajan Balaji will sell around 2.5 lakh shares.

Out of the total IPO size, 75% is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10% is to be allotted to retail individual investors.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions raises Rs 396 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO. Two crore equity shares allotted at Rs 197 apiece. Key investors include Societe Generale, BNP Paribas, Franklin India, SBI Life Insurance, Sundaram MF, Tata Business Cycle Fund.