TVS Supply Chain IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On Link Intime India Website
The IPO is likely to be listed on the stock exchanges on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO: TVS Supply Chain Solutions, a company specializing in transportation, logistics, and warehousing, is likely to announce the allotment of shares on Thursday, August 18.
The Tamil Nadu-headquartered supply-chain management company was the 15th company to enter the primary markets in 2023.
TVS Supply Chain IPO Listing Date
TVS Supply Chain Solution shares will likely be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on Wednesday, August 23.
Investors can check the allotment status of the TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO on the BSE website as well as Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd, the official registrar.
How To Check TVS Supply Chain IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime
Visit this page on the Link Intime website https://linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html.
Select "TVS Supply Chain Solutions" from the list.
Enter the Application Number or PAN or DP client ID.
Click on "Search".
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How To Check TVS Supply Chain Solutions IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select issue type as 'Equity'.
Choose "TVS Supply Chain Solutions Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha'
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
TVS Supply Chain IPO Subscription Status
Subscription Status Day 3:
Overall subscription: Approximately 2.78 times.
Institutional investors: Subscribed 1.35 times.
Non-institutional investors: Subscribed 2.35 times.
Retail investors: Subscribed impressively at 7.61 times.