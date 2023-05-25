ADVERTISEMENT
TVS' R Dinesh Is New CII President, ITC CMD Puri President-Designate
He takes over from Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
TVS Supply Chain Solutions Executive Vice Chairman R Dinesh has assumed office as the President of CII for 2023-24, the industry body said on Thursday.
He takes over from Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
ITC CMD Sanjiv Puri takes over as President-Designate of CII for the year 2023-24.
The National Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), at a meeting on Thursday elected new office-bearers for the year 2023-24.
Rajiv Memani takes over as Vice President of CII for the year 2023-24. He is Chairman of the India region of Ernst & Young, CII stated.
