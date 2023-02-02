TVS Posts 29% Rise In Domestic Sales, 3% Overall in January

International Business

The Company's total exports registered sales of 57,024 units in January 2023 as against 97,858 units January 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 48,239 units in January 2023 as against 86,344 units January 2022. Given the macro-economic uncertainties in a few international markets, the company has reduced stock to enable the channel partners. Customer retails continue to be well ahead of the despatches. With reduced distributor stocks and improved retails, the Company is optimistic of improving despatches in the forthcoming months.