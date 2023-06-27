TVS Motor Sees Robust Growth In Domestic Electric Two-Wheeler Industry

The domestic electric two-wheeler industry will continue to grow at a robust pace with active policy support from central and state governments while also emerging as a major hub for exports, according to TVS Motor Company.

The company, for its part, would expand its electric portfolio to cater to different sets of customers. It currently sells electric two-wheelers under the iQUBE brand.

"The EV industry will continue to grow rapidly as consumer interest is buttressed with active policy support from the Central and State Governments through PLI, FAME II, and State-specific support policies," TVS Motor Company stated in its Annual Report for 2022–23.

Continued support will ensure a smooth lift-off for industry volumes, it added.

"Like in ICE (internal combustion engine) two-wheelers, India will emerge as a major hub for EV two-wheeler exports in addition to the large domestic market," TVS Motor noted.

Interestingly, the government has reduced the subsidy provided under the FAME-II (Faster Adoption of Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) scheme applicable to electric two-wheelers registered on or after June 1, 2023.

For electric two-wheelers, the demand incentive is now Rs 10,000 per kWh.

Besides, the cap on incentives for electric two-wheelers is now capped at 15% of the ex-factory price of vehicles, down from 40% earlier.

Outlining its efforts in the EV space, TVS Motor said the company will deliver the "power of choice" as it enhances its offerings to provide relevant options to new consumer cohorts.

"In doing so, expand the portfolio to new variants within iQUBE and introduce new brands," it added. This portfolio expansion will also see the introduction of new innovative features and technology, TVS Motor said.

The choice will be made available in new geographies within India, beyond the current 130 towns, and outside India as the company's EV exports kick in, it stated.

All of this would also see a steady increase in the ecosystem's presence, and the 2,000 plus public charging options would grow further, it added. "In addition, with the strategic association with BMW, the company is involved in joint design and development of urban EV options for global markets," TVS Motor said.

The penetration of EV two-wheelers in the domestic market for the 2022–23 fiscal year stood at 4.7%, it said.

This accelerated pace of EV adoption has been made possible by FAME II and PLI support from the central government, it stated. TVS retailed 0.91 lakh units of vehicles for the year, with a 10x growth, it added.