TVS Motor Q3 Results: Profit Rises As Margin Improves But Misses Estimates

The company's revenue fell 6% and net profit declined 21% over the previous quarter.

In the quarter ended December, the company’s sales fell 14.4% sequentially to 8.79 lakh units. Year-on-year, the sales were flat.

A fall in exports during the quarter, due to worsening demand in the overseas markets, led to lower overall sales.

Electric vehicles registered sales of 29,000 units in the quarter ended December, as against 2,000 units last year and 16,000 units during the second quarter.

Shares of TVS Motor ended flat today before the results were announced, compared with a 0.3% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50.