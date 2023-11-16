TVS Motor Forays Into Europe With Emil Frey

TVS Motor Co. announced its foray into the European market by signing an agreement for import and distribution with Emil Frey, one of the largest automobile importers and retailers in Europe.

The partnership signifies a significant step towards global expansion for the company, where it will leverage Emil Frey's extensive distribution network and deep market insights in Europe, the global two-wheeler automaker said.

TVS Motor’s focus on providing cutting-edge and pioneering solutions, combined with Emil Frey’s deep ability to understand local customers and their evolving needs, has helped create a unique DNA for this partnership, it said in an exchange filing.

As part of this partnership, Emil Frey Group entities will take charge of the distribution of TVS products in selected countries. TVS Jupiter 125, TVS NTORQ, TVS Raider, TVS iQube S, TVS X, TVS Ronin, TVS Apache RR 310, and TVS Apache RTR 310 will be made available in Europe.

"Europe will be a key market for us, and through this partnership, we aim to bring our cutting-edge products closer to European customers," Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director, TVS Motor, said.