TVS Motor Enters Venezuela Market With 14 Products

TVS Motor Co. has forayed into Venezuela with 14 products, becoming the first Indian automobile company to enter the market.

With product offerings ranging from premium and commuter motorcycles to three-wheelers, TVS Motor's presence in the market is a key achievement in its global expansion strategy, said Rahul Nayak, vice president of international business at the company.

The two-wheeler maker has a presence in over 80 countries across Africa, Southeast Asia, the Indian sub-continent, Latin America and the Middle East.

It has entered Venezuela with a local distributor, Servisuministros JPG CA. The products will be shipped as semi-knocked-down units that will be assembled later on.