TVS Emerald Elements Records Single-Day Sales Of Rs 438 Crore In Chennai

Real-estate developer TVS Emerald registered sales worth Rs 438 crore on the day of the launch of its residential project in Chennai.

The TVS Emerald Elements in Kovilambakkam sold 448 homes, setting the biggest launch sales milestone in the last decade in Chennai, the real-estate arm of TVS Group said in a statement.

The project is spread over approximately 6.56 acres and comprises 820 units. Buyers have options of 2 and 3 BHK homes, ranging from 934 square feet to 1,653 sq ft, at prices starting from Rs 68.99 lakh. The project includes a swimming pool, gym and a 9,000-sq-ft clubhouse with amenities like yoga deck, multipurpose hall, games room and co-working space.

"We are thrilled with the biggest sales milestone achieved by our Elements project," Chief Executive Officer Sriram Iyer said. "In the aftermath of the pandemic, people are seeking residences that can transform their everyday living experiences."

The firm has planned more launches in Chennai and Bengaluru in this financial year, according to Iyer.