TVS, BMW Motorrad In Discussions To Expand Manufacturing Network Beyond India

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company and Germany's BMW Motorrad are in discussions to expand manufacturing network beyond India under their long-term strategic partnership, the companies said on Wednesday.

In April 2013, the two firms had entered into a partnership to manufacture sub-500cc motorcycles for global markets. It resulted in the development of four products on the 310cc platform -- BMW G 310 R, BMW 310 GS, BMW G310 RR, which are now available across over 100 markets globally, besides TVS Motor Company's flagship motorcycle TVS Apache RR 310.