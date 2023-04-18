BQPrimeBusiness NewsTV18 Broadcast, Network18 Top Line, Bottom Line Suffers — Earnings Wrap
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

TV18 Broadcast, Network18 Top Line, Bottom Line Suffers — Earnings Wrap

TV18 recorded more than 75% decline in Q4 profit at Rs 35.19 crore, and Network18 posted a loss of Rs 36.78 crore.

18 Apr 2023, 1:01 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@ptrc?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Piotr Cichosz</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/hiGHXVAgpUo?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Piotr Cichosz on Unsplash)
ADVERTISEMENT

Media majors TV18 Broadcast Ltd. and Network18 Media and Investments Ltd. reported a decline in revenue for the March quarter in their respective financial results announced on Monday.

While TV18 Broadcast recorded more than 75% decline in profit at Rs 35.19 crore, Network18 posted a loss of Rs 36.78 crore for the quarter under review.

In the three months to March 2023, Just Dial Ltd. saw its revenue rise 5% to Rs 232.50 crore, and profit grow 11% to Rs 83.6 crore, inclusive of other income of Rs 74.1 crore.

Here are the major earnings announced after market hours on April 18:

TV18 Broadcast Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue declines 6.03% to Rs 1,405.90 crore as compared with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,380 crore.

  • Ebitda down 69.62% to Rs 77.16 crore, as against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 101.7 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 5.48% vs 16.97%. Analysts had estimated it at 7.4%.

  • Profit down 75.49% to Rs 35.19 crore.

Network18 Media & Investments Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 8.5% at Rs 1,484 crore.

  • Ebitda down 78.5% at Rs 57.19 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 3.85% vs 16.4%.

  • Net loss of Rs 36.78 crore vs net profit of Rs 61.85 crore.

Just Dial Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Revenue rises 5% to Rs 232.5 crore.

  • Ebitda up 36% at Rs 33.2 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 14.2% vs 11%.

  • Net profit up 11% at Rs 83.6 crore. It includes other income of Rs 74.1 crore during the period.

ALSO READ

Viacom18 Completes Merger With Reliance Unit, Integrates JioCinema

Opinion
Viacom18 Completes Merger With Reliance Unit, Integrates JioCinema
Read More

Angel One Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue rises 21.29% to Rs 825.74 crore.

  • Ebitda up 29.89% at Rs 384.97 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 46.62% vs 43.53%.

  • Net profit up 30.4% at Rs 266.91 crore.

  • The board approved a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for fiscal 2023.

Hathway Cable and Datacom Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 2.41% at Rs 459.59 crore.

  • Ebitda down 31.86% at Rs 63.1 crore.

  • Ebitda margin at 13.73% vs 20.64%.

  • Net loss of Rs 14.62 crore vs net profit of Rs 28.35 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Business News On BQ Prime
ADVERTISEMENT