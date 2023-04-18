TV18 Broadcast, Network18 Top Line, Bottom Line Suffers — Earnings Wrap

Media majors TV18 Broadcast Ltd. and Network18 Media and Investments Ltd. reported a decline in revenue for the March quarter in their respective financial results announced on Monday.

While TV18 Broadcast recorded more than 75% decline in profit at Rs 35.19 crore, Network18 posted a loss of Rs 36.78 crore for the quarter under review.

In the three months to March 2023, Just Dial Ltd. saw its revenue rise 5% to Rs 232.50 crore, and profit grow 11% to Rs 83.6 crore, inclusive of other income of Rs 74.1 crore.