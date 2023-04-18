TV18 Broadcast, Network18 Top Line, Bottom Line Suffers — Earnings Wrap
TV18 recorded more than 75% decline in Q4 profit at Rs 35.19 crore, and Network18 posted a loss of Rs 36.78 crore.
Media majors TV18 Broadcast Ltd. and Network18 Media and Investments Ltd. reported a decline in revenue for the March quarter in their respective financial results announced on Monday.
While TV18 Broadcast recorded more than 75% decline in profit at Rs 35.19 crore, Network18 posted a loss of Rs 36.78 crore for the quarter under review.
In the three months to March 2023, Just Dial Ltd. saw its revenue rise 5% to Rs 232.50 crore, and profit grow 11% to Rs 83.6 crore, inclusive of other income of Rs 74.1 crore.
Here are the major earnings announced after market hours on April 18:
TV18 Broadcast Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue declines 6.03% to Rs 1,405.90 crore as compared with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 1,380 crore.
Ebitda down 69.62% to Rs 77.16 crore, as against a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 101.7 crore.
Ebitda margin at 5.48% vs 16.97%. Analysts had estimated it at 7.4%.
Profit down 75.49% to Rs 35.19 crore.
Network18 Media & Investments Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 8.5% at Rs 1,484 crore.
Ebitda down 78.5% at Rs 57.19 crore.
Ebitda margin at 3.85% vs 16.4%.
Net loss of Rs 36.78 crore vs net profit of Rs 61.85 crore.
Just Dial Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue rises 5% to Rs 232.5 crore.
Ebitda up 36% at Rs 33.2 crore.
Ebitda margin at 14.2% vs 11%.
Net profit up 11% at Rs 83.6 crore. It includes other income of Rs 74.1 crore during the period.
Angel One Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rises 21.29% to Rs 825.74 crore.
Ebitda up 29.89% at Rs 384.97 crore.
Ebitda margin at 46.62% vs 43.53%.
Net profit up 30.4% at Rs 266.91 crore.
The board approved a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for fiscal 2023.
Hathway Cable and Datacom Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 2.41% at Rs 459.59 crore.
Ebitda down 31.86% at Rs 63.1 crore.
Ebitda margin at 13.73% vs 20.64%.
Net loss of Rs 14.62 crore vs net profit of Rs 28.35 crore.