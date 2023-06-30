Turmoil At Byju's: What Can The New Auditor Do That Deloitte Couldn't?

Mr. Chopra, I will come to you first, give me your first broad comment on the developments unfolding at Byju’s before we get to the specifics of the audit process.

Chopra: Let me say that it was a very unfortunate situation to be in that Deloitte are saying that so far as the modifications of FY21 are concerned, there has been no action. And so far as FY22 is concerned, the accounts have not been given to them with the detailed information. It's so unusual.

Deloitte has resigned and BDO has actually accepted the appointment for the next five years and to me, that's a far more serious concern than anything else, that if one auditor resigns, the other jumps at it ready to accept it.

What kind of information was not provided to Deloitte and what kind of qualifications was not acted upon for FY21? So, one may not be able to comment too much on that. But if Deloitte had resigned, one thing is sure that some very critical information either was not provided to them, or the management was not agreeing to some kind of modifications for the year FY22 and that forced Deloitte to resign. But I think resignation is never a solution to the problem.

So, even if the information was not being provided, I think one could have gone ahead with some kind of restraint... but probably it had so much of impact or so much of adverse opinion being created about it that Deloitte came to a conclusion that probably even forming an opinion that they will not be able to give an opinion, so they had to resign, which is very, very dangerous for any kind of profession and of course the company as well.