Trump Plans Harsher Trade And Tax Policies For His 2024 Comeback Bid

“It would further push the US in a very different direction from the way the rest of the world is working,” said Chad P. Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics. In the first Trump term “trading partners retaliated but in a mild way, one for one, but it did not cause the full trading system to unravel. But a second bite of the apple would probably be much more detrimental, especially for our relationships with countries we get a long with.”