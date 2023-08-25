Trump Returns To Musk’s X With Post of Georgia Mug Shot

But Trump, who is now the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, had not resumed use of his account after it was restored, opting instead to use his own social-media platform, Truth Social. Trump had said he wouldn’t rejoin the site known as X, and would stay with Truth Social. Few analysts expected Trump could resist the lure of Musk’s platform, where he has over 86 million followers compared with 6.38 million on Truth Social.