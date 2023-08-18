Trump Proposes April 2026 For Federal Trial On 2020 Election Case

The election obstruction case in Washington is one of four criminal prosecutions against Trump. He’s set for trial in New York on March 25 on state charges that he falsified business records in connection with hush money payments to an adult film star. He has a May 20 trial date in federal court in Florida in the other case Smith’s team brought accusing him of mishandling classified documents and obstructing efforts to retrieve them. He’s pleaded not guilty in both cases.