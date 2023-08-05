BQPrimeBusiness NewsTrump Pleads Not Guilty To New Charges Over Classified Documents
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Pleads Not Guilty To New Charges Over Classified Documents

Trump on Friday entered his plea in a one-page court filing, waiving his right to appear in court for a new arraignment.

05 Aug 2023, 4:50 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - AUGUST 03: Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds an umbrella as he arrives at Reagan National Airport following an arraignment in a Washington, D.C. court on August 3, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to four felony criminal charges during his arraignment this afternoon after being indicted for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - AUGUST 03: Former U.S. President Donald Trump holds an umbrella as he arrives at Reagan National Airport following an arraignment in a Washington, D.C. court on August 3, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to four felony criminal charges during his arraignment this afternoon after being indicted for his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to federal crimes for the second time in two days, denying new charges in Florida that had been added to an indictment over his handling of classified documents.

Trump on Friday entered his plea in a one-page court filing, waiving his right to appear in court for a new arraignment. He was accused last week of conspiring with his valet and another employee of his Mar-a-Lago estate to delete video surveillance footage of a storage room where the documents were kept in the revised indictment. 

Donald Trump in Arlington, Virginia. on Aug. 3.Photographer: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Donald Trump in Arlington, Virginia. on Aug. 3.Photographer: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

“I have received a copy of the Indictment and the plea is NOT GUILTY to the charged offense(s),” the standard document stated.

Just yesterday, Trump pleaded not guilty in Washington to charges of conspiring to steal the 2020 election. Trump pleaded not guilty to the first set of charges in the classified-documents case on June 13.

Read More: Here’s How Trump Allegedly Tried to Delete Documents Footage (2)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT