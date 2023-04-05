Trump Pleads Not Guilty To 34 Counts Against Him In Manhattan Court

Speaking outside court after the arraignment, Trump's attorney Todd Blanche said that his client is 'frustrated' and 'upset.' He accused the prosecutor of turning a "completely political issue' into a 'political prosecution."

On the charges against Trump, Blanche said, "we're going to fight it, fight it hard." The historic indictment against Trump, was unsealed on Tuesday, providing the public and Trump’s legal team with details about the charges against him for the first time.