Trump Basks In Limelight Of Indictment To Lure Donors For 2024

Cable networks spent the week covering all of the minutiae of Trump’s arrest and arraignment, down to the movement of his motorcade through Manhattan and the arrivals and departures of his plane, branded “Trump Force One.” Networks broke into prime-time coverage to carry Trump’s remarks from his Mar-a-Lago resort upon his return to Florida. But it remains to be seen whether Trump can sustain the injection of fresh energy, which came just as it appeared many in the party wanted to move on.