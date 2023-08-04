Trump Pleads Not Guilty To Charges Of Obstructing Election

Trump’s journey to his arraignment was chronicled on live television as a line of dark vehicles left his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf course for his private plane at Newark International Airport. That coverage included his plane landing at Reagan National Airport in Washington and his motorcade entering the nation’s capital. The court building stands within sight of the US Capitol that was attacked by mobs of his followers on Jan. 6, 2021 as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s victory.