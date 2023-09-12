ADVERTISEMENT
Trudeau’s Plane Cleared To Fly From India After Fault Resolved
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plane is cleared to fly from India’s capital after a technical fault was resolved.
(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plane is cleared to fly from India’s capital after a technical fault was resolved.
“The technical issue with the plane has been resolved,” Mohammad Hussain, the prime minister’s press secretary said in a statement to Bloomberg. “The plane has been cleared to fly.”
Trudeau had been stranded together with the Canadian delegation after the Group of 20 summit after the Airbus SE plane they arrived had broken down.
