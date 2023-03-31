Crypto Mogul Who Riled China Before Pushes The Envelope Again

At a management meeting in October, Sun said employees in China should hang up Grenada flags in their offices along with his picture as a reminder of his diplomatic status, in case officials come knocking, according to a person who attended. While some attendees privately expressed surprise at Sun’s proposal after the meeting, he appeared to be serious, the person said, declining to be identified for fear of alienating Sun. (Huobi said the account of the meeting is “not true,” without elaborating.)