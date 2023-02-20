Triveni Turbines To Raise Capacity To 350 Turbines Annually By FY24

Industrial heat and power solutions provider Triveni Turbines Ltd. plans to increase its manufacturing capacity to 350 turbines annually, from 225 turbines at present, as it sees demand for three product lines growing in the coming quarters.

The manufacturer of steam turbines expects its below 30 MW range to grow at a rate of 20%; while the above 30 MW-100 MW range is expected to see growth of 40–45%. The API segment that caters to the oil and gas sector is expected to grow above 70–80%.

"The last two segments are seeing high growth because of our low market share and market penetration strategy. Ultimately these capacities have to be fulfilled," Nikhil Sawhney, vice chairman and managing director of Triveni Turbines, told BQ Prime.

"Triveni Turbines has gone from manufacturing 150 turbines to 225 turbines. Now, we will have a capacity to manufacture 350 turbines and that will be up and running by Q1 FY24."

On a year-on-year basis, the company has seen strong growth in overall order booking and inquiries.

"Despite the fluctuations in the quarterly number, our overall inquiries have grown by 35%. The international inquiry book has grown by 55%, even as the domestic inquiry book fell by 5%," Sawhney said.