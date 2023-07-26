Triveni Engineering Q1 Net Profit Up Marginally At Rs 67.61 Crore

Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd.,which is into sugar, ethanol and engineering businesses, has reported a marginal increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 67.61 crore for the quarter ended June.

Its net profit was Rs 66.45 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 1,444.47 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 1,371.34 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.