Triumph Scrambler 400X Launched At Rs 30,000 Premium To Speed 400

Triumph Motorcycles India Pvt. has launched the Scrambler 400X at Rs 2,62,996 (ex-showroom, Delhi)—a Rs 30,000 premium to its sibling Speed 400.

Manufactured at Bajaj Auto Ltd.’s Chakan 2 plant near Pune, the Scrambler 400X is powered by a liquid-cooled, 398 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 40 BHP at the crank and sends 37.5 Nm of torque to the rear wheel. A six-speed powertrain is actuated by a slip-and-assist clutch.

And that’s where the similarities with the Speed 400 end.

The Scrambler 400X is taller, thanks to long-travel suspension units at both ends and a 19-inch front wheel. That’s resulted in a higher perch (835 mm) and ground clearance (195 mm). The motorcycle also gets a switchable anti-lock braking system and traction control. The off-road focus is furthered by wider handlebars and flat footpegs with rubber inserts. An upswept exhaust, sump protection and headlight grille are standard fitments.

The motorcycle is available in three colourways: khaki green, red and black.

The Triumph 400 twins were unveiled in July. While the Speed 400 went on sale immediately, the Scrambler 400X is only now arriving in showrooms. The motorcycles, according to Bajaj Auto, garnered a total of 18,000 bookings in the first month itself.

Bajaj Auto, which has a contract manufacturing agreement with Triumph Motorcycles U.K. and has taken over its retail operations in India, aims to open and operate 100 Triumph dealerships by the end of fiscal 2024.

The Scrambler 400X has a direct rival in Classic Legends' Yezdi Scrambler, which is priced significantly lower with less equipment. It also competes with the KTM 390 Adventure X as well as the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 452.