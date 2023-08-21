Trident Targets Threefold Growth In Domestic Home Textiles By Fiscal 2026

Trident Ltd. is aiming to grow its home textile brand—MyTrident—over threefold to reach a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore by fiscal 2026.

The towel-to-rugs maker will widen its growth by focusing on the domestic market, which has turned out to be the bright spot at a time when the near-term outlook for exports remains uncertain amid global economic headwinds.

"International demand has been under pressure for the past several quarters, but the Indian market showed resilience," Rajinder Gupta, chairman emeritus at Trident, told BQ Prime. "The trend, however, is expected to reverse in two–three quarters as export orders are picking up."

But, there is a lot of untapped potential in the home market, especially with growing awareness among the young generation who are looking for affordable home furnishings, according to Gupta.

The textile division of Trident, part of the $3-billion Trident Group, has a turnover of Rs 3,460 crore as of March 2023, comprising 55% of the net sales. This is a decline of 14% from financial year 2022, when revenue from towel and bedsheet division stood at Rs 4,026 crore, comprising 58% of the overall sales. Its flagship domestic brand, MyTrident, clocked Rs 300 crore in turnover.

India's Rs 35,000-crore home textile sector has been reeling under pressure in the last 12 months due to weaker global demand and inflation woes. Peers like Welspun India Ltd.'s home textile division has also seen a 12% year-on-year decline in revenue to Rs 7,638 crore as of March 2023. However, it saw a growth of 33% in the domestic market, clocking a revenue of Rs 550 crore. Welspun had carved a similar strategy to focus on domestic markets much earlier.

Gupta, however, isn't worried about competition from branded players like Welspun. "The home textile market will follow a similar trend as the apparel market where customers have shown a paradigm shift from the unorganised to the organised or branded market," he said. "Moreover, only about 10–12% of the market is branded. So, even if we have to compete, that would be with the unorganised players."