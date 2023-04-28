Trent Shares Fall After Most Analysts Flag Decline In Gross Margin, Trim Ebitda Estimates

Shares of Trent Ltd. declined on Friday after most analysts flagged the decline in gross margin while trimming Ebitda estimates.

The revised higher revenue assumptions are offset by lower margins, which resulted in a 2-3% tweak to FY24–25 Ebitda estimates, according to Jefferies.

While Kotak Institutional Equities said, "Weaker-than-expected gross margins led to a 5% miss in Ebitda, higher revenues notwithstanding."

Shares of the company fell 3.60% to Rs 1,332.5 apiece, compared to a 0.10% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.2 times its 30-day average.

Out of the 30 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold', and four suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 12%.