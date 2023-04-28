Trent Shares Fall After Most Analysts Flag Decline In Gross Margin, Trim Ebitda Estimates
The revised higher revenue outlook are offset by lower margins, resulting in a 2-3% tweak to FY24–25 Ebitda estimates: Jefferies.
Shares of Trent Ltd. declined on Friday after most analysts flagged the decline in gross margin while trimming Ebitda estimates.
The revised higher revenue assumptions are offset by lower margins, which resulted in a 2-3% tweak to FY24–25 Ebitda estimates, according to Jefferies.
While Kotak Institutional Equities said, "Weaker-than-expected gross margins led to a 5% miss in Ebitda, higher revenues notwithstanding."
Shares of the company fell 3.60% to Rs 1,332.5 apiece, compared to a 0.10% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.2 times its 30-day average.
Out of the 30 analysts tracking the company, 14 maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold', and four suggest a 'sell' on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 12%.
Views of brokerages on the stock:
Jefferies:
Revised their revenue assumptions higher, offset by lower margins, which resulted in a 2-3% tweak to FY24–25 Ebitda estimates.
Retained a "hold" rating with an unchanged price target of Rs 1,400.
The network expansion at Zudio, along with healthy like-for-like growth, drove strong consolidated revenue growth of 64% to Rs 21.8 billion, it noted.
Operating costs were lower, led by staff costs and rental, which is a positive point, although the brokerage is yet to understand the reason for the same.
120 Zudio stores were added in FY23, while Westlife store additions were muted.
Growth in Ebitda was lower at 77-87% YoY on account of lower gross margins.
Depreciation saw a 53% jump year-on-year, but this was offset by a sharp rise in other income.
ICICI Securities:
Maintains 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,600 and calls the company a "consistent performer."
Trent continues to outperform peers on most parameters (LFL revenue, retail expansion, operating profit), and this is the seventh consecutive quarter of outperformance, the brokerage said.
LFL revenue growth for Westside continues to be impressive, while the retail expansion rate of Zudio instills confidence in the relative success of the franchise in the value segment.
The decline in gross margin can be attributed to the increased revenue share from Zudio, which accounts for approximately 35% of revenue based on our estimates.
It's worth noting that the net profit margin, currently at 7% in FY23, is the highest it has been in the last eight years.
A slower than expected pick-up in discretionary consumption, a rise in competitive intensity from peers (Reliance Trends, Max, Pantaloons, etc.), and execution challenges are some key downside risks.
Kotak Institutional Equities:
Maintains 'reduce' rating on the stock but increased its set face value to Rs 1,340 from Rs 1,300 earlier.
Trent posted healthy standalone revenue growth of 75% year-on-year and 42% on a 3-year compound annual growth rate basis.
Weaker-than-expected gross margins led to a 5% miss in Ebitda, higher revenues notwithstanding.
Raised their FY2024–25 earnings per share estimate by 10–12% due to the higher-than-expected dividend income from Inditex joint ventures.
The 3-4% higher FY2024–25 revenue forecast is due to the better-than-expected Q4 topline, offset by lower margin assumptions, driving a modest cut in Ebitda.