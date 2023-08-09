Trent Q1 Net Profit Surges 45% To Rs 166.67 Crore

BQPrimeBusiness NewsTrent Q1 Net Profit Surges 45% To Rs 166.67 Crore
Tata Group retail firm Trent Ltd. on Wednesday reported a 45% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 166.67 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

09 Aug 2023, 4:25 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: jcomp/Freepik)</p></div>
(Source: jcomp/Freepik)

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 114.93 crore in the same period of the last fiscal, Trent said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review was Rs 2,628.37 crore against Rs 1,803.15 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

The total expenses were higher at Rs 2,494.69 crore compared to Rs 1,734.28 crore a year ago, the company said.

