Tremendous Opportunities To Bolster U.S.- India Defence Cooperation: Pentagon

The Pentagon believes that its relationship with India offers tremendous opportunities for cooperation in the defence sector, a senior official said on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the country for talks with U.S. President Joe Biden to bolster the military-to-military ties between the two strategic partners.

India and the U.S. are poised to unveil a roadmap for industries in the defence sector to partner closely in co-production, co-development and maintaining supply chain during Prime Minister Modi's state visit to the U.S., Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Monday.